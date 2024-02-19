Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Chuy’s worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

