Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.