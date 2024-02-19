Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on C. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

