Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.31% of Clean Harbors worth $299,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,440,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,009. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $186.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

