CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells $195,921.60 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CLSK stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
