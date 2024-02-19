CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Sells $195,921.60 in Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

