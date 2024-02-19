CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

