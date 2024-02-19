Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.