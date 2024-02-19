Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Copart by 99.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.