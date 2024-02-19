Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.41 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.