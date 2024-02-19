Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $9,851,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in CRH by 458.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 235,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 193,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

