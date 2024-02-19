Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

