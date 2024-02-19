Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

