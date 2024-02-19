Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

