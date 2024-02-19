Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Core Molding Technologies worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT stock opened at $17.85 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

