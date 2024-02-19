Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 76.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $283.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.