Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 256.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $856.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $816.04 and a 200-day moving average of $779.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $881.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.