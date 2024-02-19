Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.96 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

