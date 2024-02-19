Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.