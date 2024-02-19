Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Saia Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $540.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

