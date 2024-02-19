Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 228.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $75,117,000 after buying an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $462,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 9.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 47.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,385 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $143.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.