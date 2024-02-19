Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 406.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
