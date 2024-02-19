Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 406.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

