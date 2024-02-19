Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

