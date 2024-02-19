Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $198,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $661.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $677.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $592.27 and its 200-day moving average is $528.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

