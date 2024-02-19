Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $635,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

