Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

