Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 176.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,218,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

