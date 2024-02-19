Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
