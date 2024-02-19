Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5,141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

