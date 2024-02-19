Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

ARKW opened at $77.09 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $79.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.