Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $187,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PCY opened at $19.94 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

