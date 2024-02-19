Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 829,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 485,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $545,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

