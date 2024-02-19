Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 363,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

