Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of ASND opened at $156.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $156.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASND
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.