Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $156.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $156.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

