Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 751,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,494,000 after purchasing an additional 620,014 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 446,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 357,585 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 338,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.