Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

