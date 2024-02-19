Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,377 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 256.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.