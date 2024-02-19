Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT stock opened at $272.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $278.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.46. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

