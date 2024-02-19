Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.73 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.86.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.