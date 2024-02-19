Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $192.80 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.