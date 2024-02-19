Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.1 %

Hubbell stock opened at $358.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $364.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.