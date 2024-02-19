Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

