Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,944,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.