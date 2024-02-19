Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.