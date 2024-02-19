Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.