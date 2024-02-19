Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 716,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $107.80 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

