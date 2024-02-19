Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ABR opened at $13.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

