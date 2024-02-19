Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

