Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,588 shares of company stock worth $2,976,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 251,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 119,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -179.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

