Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.