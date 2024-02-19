Cognex Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a report released on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $723,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after acquiring an additional 262,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.